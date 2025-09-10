New footage from Yarova: destroyed infrastructure and scattered personal belongings. VIDEO
New footage has emerged from the village of Yarova in Donetsk region, where Russian troops dropped two KAB-250 guided aerial bombs on 9 September on a place where elderly people had gathered to receive pension payments, Censor.NET reports.
The footage shows the aftermath of the strike: a destroyed playground, damaged trees, and the personal belongings of the victims scattered about.
According to updated reports, the death toll has risen to 25 civilians, including 16 women and 9 men; 18 more people were injured. The Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed that the strike was deliberate and aimed at defenceless civilians who posed no threat.
