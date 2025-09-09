Russian troops dropped aerial bomb on Yarova in Donetsk Oblast during pension payments: at least 24 dead, 19 wounded (updated). VIDEO 18+

Russian troops have launched a frankly brutal air strike on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region.

This was announced on the telegram channel by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

"Right on the people. Ordinary civilians. At the moment when pensions were issued. According to preliminary information, the death toll is more than 20 people. There are no words... My condolences to all the families and friends of the victims," the Head of State said.

He also stressed that such Russian strikes should not remain without a proper response from the world.

"Russians continue to destroy lives, but avoid new strong sanctions, new strong strikes. The world should not remain silent. The world should not remain inactive. We need a reaction from the United States. We need a reaction from Europe. We need a reaction from the G20. We need strong actions to stop Russia from bringing death," the Head of State summed up.

Updated information

Later, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported that at least 21 people had been killed and the same number wounded. These are the consequences of the horrific strike on Yarova as of 12:30 p.m.

"The Russians attacked people while they were receiving their pensions. This is not warfare — it is pure terrorism.

Rescuers, medics, police, and local authorities are currently working at the scene. We are helping the victims and establishing the exact consequences of this crime," the statement said.

Filashkin will provide further updates.

"As of 1:50 p.m., the death toll from the Russian strike on Yarova in Donetsk Oblast has risen to 23. We also know that 18 residents of the village were injured, three of them seriously," Oleksandr Zhuravlev said on the air of "Suspilne. Studio".

The SES reported that as of 4:29 p.m., 24 people had been killed and another 19 injured.