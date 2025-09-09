Day in Donetsk region: Kramatorsk, Novodonetsk, and Kostiantynivka under attack. Six people killed, ten wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 8 September 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled the territory of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

According to the RMA, a person died in Rodynske. In Dobropillia, a person was wounded, 5 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged; in Novoviktorivka, 1 person was killed and 2 wounded, 3 houses were damaged; in Bilitske, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded, and a car was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A house was damaged in Lyman, another in Sloviansk. In Kramatorsk, 2 people were wounded and the industrial area was damaged. A house was destroyed in Varvarivka of Andriivka community. In Novodonetske, 2 people were killed and 2 wounded, and a farm was damaged in Krynytsi. A warehouse was damaged in Druzhkivka. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, a multi-storey building, 2 private houses, 3 administrative buildings, 2 infrastructure facilities and 4 garages were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Two houses were damaged in Siversk.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration

