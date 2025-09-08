Day in Donetsk region: 4 dead and 10 wounded, enemy shelled region 25 times. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the settlements of Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the regional military administration, spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 8 September, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Dobropillia, 2 administrative buildings were damaged. A person was killed in Toretske of the Shakhiv community.

Kramatorsk district

A house was damaged in Lyman, 3 houses, 2 outbuildings, a garage and 2 cars in Yarova. A farm was damaged in Maiaky of the Sviatohirsk community. In Mykolaivka, private houses and infrastructure were damaged. In Sloviansk, 1 person was killed and 5 injured, a minibus was damaged. In Novodonetske, 2 people were killed and 2 injured, a two-storey building and a car were damaged. In Oleksandrivka, a person was wounded and a car was damaged. A house was damaged in Staroraiske of Druzhkivka community. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were injured, 5 private houses, 2 administrative buildings, 2 infrastructure facilities and 4 garages were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.

In total, the Russians fired 25 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 130 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 22 children.

















