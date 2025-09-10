Pensioner from Yarova after Russian air strike: "Some people were torn in half". VIDEO

Liubov Lazorenko, a resident of the village of Yarova in Donetsk region, who survived the Russian air strike, told in the hospital about the first minutes after the attack.

According to her, the strike hit the place where elderly people gathered to receive their pensions, Censor.NET reports. As a result of the explosion, some people were torn in half and their bodies were scattered around the area.

The woman noted that the Russians carried out two air strikes in a row: "I see everyone lying on the ground, and then another strike hits." As a result of the attack, 24 people were killed, all of them elderly.

