Russian airstrike on Yarova: bodies of 20 victims identified, details of 4 more being verified – police. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers have identified 20 civilians killed in the Russian airstrike on the settlement of Yarova, Donetsk region, on September 9. The identities of four more victims are still being confirmed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.

As of 6:30 PM, the death toll stands at 24 killed and 19 wounded.

Additional investigative teams have been deployed to gather evidence of the war crime. Investigators and forensic experts are working to identify the bodies. So far, 20 victims have been identified — 15 women (aged 54–79) and 9 men (aged 53–87).

At this time, it has been established that 15 women aged 54–79 and nine men aged 53–87 were killed in the enemy attack.

Read more: Lipavský on Russian strike on Yarova: "It’s time for tougher sanctions"

Among the wounded are 5 men aged 50–79 and 14 women aged 38–72, diagnosed with blast injuries, amputations, shrapnel wounds and fractures.

They were taken to hospitals in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Lyman.

Read more: Polish Foreign Ministry on Russian attack on Yarova: "Criminal and cynical attack"











As reported, on September 9 Russian forces struck Yarova in Donetsk region with aerial bomb during pension payouts: at least 24 people were killed and more than 20 wounded.