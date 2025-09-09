Lipavský on Russian strike on Yarova: "It’s time for tougher sanctions"

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has called for tougher sanctions against Russia following an airstrike on the village of Yarova in Donetsk region that killed more than 20 civilians.

He wrote this on social media platform X, Censor.NET reports.

Lipavský stressed that Russian forces had carried out yet another "cold-blooded murder," taking the lives of civilians.

"It is time for tougher sanctions, stronger support for Ukraine and justice for the victims," the Czech foreign minister said.

As reported, on September 9 Russian forces struck Yarova in Donetsk region with aerial bomb during a pension payout: at least 23 people were killed and more than 20 injured.

