Zelenskyy: For too long there’s been no increase in pressure on Russia to hit RF war machine. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, called for a significant tightening of sanctions pressure on Russia following the occupiers’ strike on Yarova.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's telegram channel.

"There was a horrific strike by the Russians today on the settlement of Yarova in Donetsk region, a strike with a guided aerial bomb. The Russians knew exactly where they were hitting; they clearly saw they were striking civilians. These were ordinary people receiving their pensions. As of now, we know that 24 people have been killed — my condolences. Another 19 are wounded. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. This is just one strike among the many that the Russians carry out every day against Ukrainians, against our people, against our state. The Russians continue to kill, and it is horrific that there is no sufficiently strong response from global actors. This is precisely what Putin sees as permission to keep waging war, when there is no strong pressure, when there are no sufficiently strong actions in response. Russia’s economy and the Russian state must feel pain every time they kill, every time they launch such strikes.

Read more: Zelenskyy on buffer zone: It is "big mistake" for Ukraine

Without new sanctions there will be no progress in diplomacy or in any efforts to end the war. And time matters. For too long there has been no increase in pressure on Russia that would hit tangibly and without delay precisely at Russia’s war machine, at those sectors and domains that fuel the aggression. Delayed economic effects do not work, the Russians keep proving this with new strikes," Zelenskyy said.