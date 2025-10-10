Massive shelling of energy facilities in Kyiv region: Brovary and Boryspil left without power. VIDEO+PHOTOS
At night, the enemy massively attacked the Kyiv region with missiles of various types and attack drones, hitting the energy infrastructure.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Mykola Kalashnyk.
"Currently, about 28,000 families in Brovary and Boryspil districts are without electricity. Power engineers are already working to restore centralised power supply, and critical and social infrastructure facilities are being switched to generators," the statement said.
In the settlements, resilience centres are being deployed, equipped with everything necessary to help the population. The work is being coordinated with rescuers, police and local authorities to stabilise the situation as soon as possible.
In Brovary, the attack damaged three multi-storey buildings, four food kiosks, destroyed two cars and damaged two others, and shattered the facades of the buildings and smashed windows. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the population.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password