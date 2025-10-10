Occupiers attacked 28 settlements in Kherson region: 1 person was killed and 6 more were wounded. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops continued to shell settlements in the Kherson region, killing one person, injuring six others, and damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
Kherson, Stanislav, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Bilozerka, Ukrainka, Kizomys, Novodmitrivka, Ingulets, Novooleksandrivka were under enemy drone terror and artillery fire, Antonivka, Sofiivka, Romashkove, Sadove, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Velyetenske, Burhunka, Vesele, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Lvove, Mylove, Novotyanka, Osokorivka, Ponyativka, Tokarivka and Tyahyntsi.
It is noted that Russian troops hit critical, social infrastructure and residential areas.
"Nine private and five apartment buildings were damaged. The occupants also destroyed a bank building, a shop, a garage and private cars," the head of the RMA said.
