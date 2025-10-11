ENG
News Photo Destruction of enemy’s helicopters
Z-channels complain about loss of Ka-52 helicopter: two pilots killed

Z-channels report the loss of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter with a crew.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

As noted, 2 pilots died.

Russian helicopter destroyed
Russian helicopter destroyed

There is no official confirmation of this information yet.

