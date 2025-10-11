Russians attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one person was killed and three others were wounded, including child. PHOTOS

During the day on 11 October, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in a death and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy fired at Nikopol district from artillery and targeted it with FPV drones. The district centre, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske communities were affected.

"Unfortunately, there is a deceased. In addition to the man, a 37-year-old woman was injured. She will be treated on an outpatient basis," the statement said.

It is noted that the attacks damaged infrastructure, a sports complex, a multi-storey building, a shop, and a private house.



In Synelnykove district, the Russian army fired a UAV at Mezheva and Malomykhailivka communities. The Pokrovske community was also attacked.



An 11-year-old girl was injured. She was hospitalised in moderate condition.

Two private houses caught fire. A fire also broke out on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. Two more houses were damaged and three outbuildings were destroyed.

In Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy fired artillery at the Zelenodolsk community. A private house was damaged.





It is also reported that during the day, the defenders shot down two more drones in the region.