Ruscists attacked civilian car with drone in Zaporizhzhia: husband and wife killed. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

As a result of the Russian strike, a 53-year-old man was killed on the spot, and his 50-year-old wife died from her injuries.

Subsequently, the SES published photos of the consequences of the enemy attack.







