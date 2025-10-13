Ruscists attacked civilian car with drone in Zaporizhzhia: husband and wife killed. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
As a result of the Russian strike, a 53-year-old man was killed on the spot, and his 50-year-old wife died from her injuries.
Subsequently, the SES published photos of the consequences of the enemy attack.
