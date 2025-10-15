Russians illegally detained several Crimean Tatar women in occupied Crimea, - Lubinets. PHOTO

Russia continues to repress Crimean Tatars in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This morning, representatives of the Russian law enforcement agencies of the occupation administration conducted searches in several homes of Crimean Tatar women.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

It is reported that those persecuted include Esma Nimetulaieva, wife of political prisoner Remzi Nimetulaiev and mother of multiple children, Nasiba Saidova, a kindergarten teacher, Elviza Alieva, and Fevziye Osmanova. All were illegally detained and taken to the FSB office in Simferopol.

"I strongly condemn these actions by the Russian occupation authorities, which represent yet another manifestation of the targeted repressive policy and discrimination based on national and religious grounds against representatives of Ukraine’s Indigenous people — the Crimean Tatars. Such unlawful searches and arrests are aimed at intimidating the local population and serve as a covert means of driving Crimean Tatars out of the peninsula," said Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

He added that by its actions, the occupying state is blatantly violating the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular Article 64 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

"I emphasize that under international law, Russia is obliged to immediately stop politically motivated persecution in the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula and ensure respect for the rights and freedoms of all citizens of Ukraine," the Ombudsman stressed.