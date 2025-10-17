ENG
Polish border guards discover tunnel under border with Belarus – Interior Ministry. PHOTOS

Officers of the Podlasie Border Guard have discovered a tunnel dug under the fence along the Polish–Belarusian border.

This was announced by Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński, Censor.NET reports.

Photo: Marcin Kierwiński
Photo: Marcin Kierwiński

According to the report, the tunnel began on Belarusian territory and ended about 20 meters beyond the border line on the Polish side.

"Thanks to modern electronic systems, the Polish–Belarusian border is effectively protected!" Kierwiński noted.

As a reminder, since 2021, self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has stopped preventing the transit of migrants to EU countries, triggering a prolonged migration crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union.

