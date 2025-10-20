Car explodes in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv: police and SSU are working at scene. PHOTOS

A car exploded in the courtyard of a high-rise building in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. No one was injured in the incident.

This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police of Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, a BMW X3 exploded at about 6:00 a.m.

National Police investigators, explosives experts, dog handlers and other specialised services are working at the scene.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"It has been preliminarily established that an explosive device was placed under the driver's seat of the vehicle. No one was in the car at the time of detonation," they said.

Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting priority investigative actions, recording the consequences of the explosion and seizing material evidence.

The SSU is also working at the scene.

See more: Explosion occurs in apartment of high-rise building in Kyiv: one person is killed and one injured. PHOTO (updated)









