Russian attack on Kherson: death toll rises to three. There are already 22 injured, including three children (updated). PHOTOS

At night, Russian troops attacked Kherson with strike drones, and in the morning they fired artillery at the Korabelnyi district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

At night, Russian invaders fired a drone at a high-rise building in the Korabelnyi district of the city. As a result of the attack, an 80-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured. Doctors diagnosed them with explosive injuries and thermal burns, and they were taken to hospital.

Drone attack on civilians

At around 6:00 a.m., the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Kherson in Dniprovskyi district. The 59-year-old man sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his abdominal wall.

He is currently in hospital under medical supervision.

Artillery shelling of Korabelnyi district

At around 7:30 a.m., Russian troops fired artillery at the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. As a result of the hostile attacks, apartment blocks and private houses were damaged. Emergency rescue teams have already started to eliminate the consequences of the shelling

A 16-year-old teenager came under attack. He sustained a mine-blast injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his torso and face.

Five other victims - women aged 64, 78, 60 and men aged 65 and 41 - were taken to hospital with mine-blast injuries.

Two more victims were later reported. A 66-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman sustained blast and brain injuries and contusions. The victim also suffered a shrapnel wound to his back.

A 61-year-old Kherson resident who came under fire in the Korabelnyi district also sought medical assistance. The woman was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and eye damage. Doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance.

The number of victims in Kherson has risen to 13. A 60-year-old woman was hospitalised. She suffered mine-blast trauma and a shoulder injury. Another resident of Kherson was also taken to hospital with mine-blast trauma and concussion. The 65-year-old woman was hit by enemy strikes in the Korabelnyi district. She was in her car at the time of the enemy attack.

Later, it became known that two more victims of the artillery shelling of the Korabelnyi district were taken to hospital.

A 50-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman suffered mine-blast and traumatic brain injuries. They are currently undergoing further examination by doctors.

In the morning, it became known about a victim of Russian shelling.

"A woman from Kherson died as a result of the morning shelling of the Korabelnyi district. The woman suffered injuries incompatible with life," said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration.

The number of wounded as a result of massive enemy shelling of the Korabelnyi district at around 7:20 a.m. has increased to 14. A 31-year-old Kherson resident suffered concussion, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds.

Medics provided assistance to the victim on the spot. At the time of the attack by the occupiers, he was on the street.

As of 10:30 a.m., three women are known to have been killed, according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The shelling damaged private and apartment buildings, transport and infrastructure facilities.

As of 12:00 p.m., it is known that the number of victims has increased to 21.

According to the head of the RMA, Yaroslav Shanko, two more children were injured in the morning due to enemy shelling of the Korabelnyi district.

"Girls aged 15 and 17 suffered concussions and mine-blast injuries. The younger of the two was in the apartment at the time of the attack by the occupiers, while the older girl was on the street," the report said.

Shanko noted that both victims were hospitalised.

Medical care was also required for a 27-year-old woman from Kherson who was in her apartment during the morning shelling of the Korabelnyi district by Russian occupiers. The woman suffered concussion and mine-blast trauma. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A 58-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man have concussion and mine-blast trauma. They were provided with the necessary medical care. The victims will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

Two more victims of the enemy's morning shelling of the Korabelnyi district sought medical help in neighbouring Bilozerka. The women, aged 61 and 62, suffered mine-blast injuries and concussions. Both victims are currently hospitalised.

At 12:41 p.m., another victim was reported: an 83-year-old man suffered a concussion, blast injury, and closed head injury. Medical personnel provided him with assistance on site. The injured man was inside his home during the enemy strike.













Consequences of hostile attacks over the last day

Antonivka, Zymivnyk, Molodizhne, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Zorivka, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys, Rozlyv, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Inhulets, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zolota Balka, Osokorivka, Novoraisk, Kostyrka, Monastyrske, Dudchany, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Vesele, Kozatske and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shellings over the past day.

The Russian military shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential neighbourhoods of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 8 multi-storey buildings and 20 private houses. The occupiers also damaged administrative buildings, private enterprises and cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 9 others were injured.

