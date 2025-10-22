Occupiers strike Korabelnyi district of Kherson: seven wounded. VIDEO
Today, October 22, Russian forces continued their deliberate terror campaign against the civilian population of Kherson, striking in particular the Korabelnyi district of the city, which resulted in injuries.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
According to the report, in the afternoon, Russian troops shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, damaging apartment buildings, a shop, and utility infrastructure.
In addition, seven people were injured, all of whom have received medical assistance.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password