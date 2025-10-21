Russians attack civilian vehicles in Kharkiv and Kherson with FPV drones — three injured

On October 21, Russian forces attacked civilian vehicles in Kharkiv region and Kherson using FPV drones, injuring three people.

Censor.NET reported this, citing municipal military administrations.

Kharkiv region

"A few hours ago, Russian occupiers struck a civilian vehicle with an FPV drone as it was driving along the Derhachi–Kozacha Lopan road toward the village of Lobanivka," wrote Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration.

According to preliminary reports, two local residents — an elderly man and woman who were in the car — were injured in the attack.

Kherson

"A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized after sustaining injuries during shelling in the Korabelnyi district around noon," the Kherson City Military Administration reported.

The woman was inside a car at the time of the attack. She sustained blast and head injuries as well as a concussion.

Doctors are providing her with all necessary medical care.

