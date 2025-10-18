Russians attacked car with drone on outskirts of Bilozerka, seriously injuring young woman. PHOTOS

On 18 October, at about 8 am, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone at the exit from Bilozerka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, a 20-year-old woman was injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV. She has a fractured hip.

"The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Doctors are currently providing her with all the necessary assistance," the statement said.

In general, according to the RMA, Kherson, Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Zorivka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sofiyivka were under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery fire over the past day, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Berislav, Novoberislav, Tomarine, Novooleksandrivka, Zolota Balka, Monastyrske, Tyahynka, Burgunka, Lvov, Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Mylove, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Vesele, Kozatske.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Russian troops hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, they damaged 6 apartment blocks and 11 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an administrative building, an educational institution, a bank, a bus, and private cars," the RMA added.



















Three residents were injured as a result of Russian aggression.