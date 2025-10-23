Three people killed and four wounded in enemy attacks on Kherson Oblast

On October 23, the Russian army shelled populated areas in Kherson Oblast throughout the day, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, the enemy used artillery, including rocket artillery, and various types of drones to shell the Kherson region.

As of 5:30 p.m., three residents of the oblast are reported dead and four injured.

Shelling of Kherson

A man and a woman were killed in Kherson as a result of artillery strikes.

Four civilians were also injured in the regional center: two from Russian drone attacks and two from enemy artillery.

In addition, the shelling damaged private and apartment buildings, an educational institution, and vehicles.

Attack on Bilozerka

According to the prosecutor's office, a woman was killed in Bilozerka as a result of Russian shelling.

