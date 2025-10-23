Russians carried out 130 shellings on 42 settlements in Sumy region: 3 people are known to have been wounded. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian shelling of the territory of the Sumy region over the past day, there were civilian casualties.

Victims of enemy attacks

In the Sumy community, men aged 35 and 29, a woman aged 32 were injured as a result of an enemy UAV strike.

Where did the enemy strike?

During the day, from the morning of 22 October to the morning of 23 October 2025, Russian troops fired 130 times at 42 settlements in 16 territorial communities of the region.

Most of the attacks were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The settlements of these communities were under enemy attack:

Sumy

Mykolaivska rural

Bilopilska

Yunakivska

Khotynska

Krasnopilska

Hlukhivska

Esmanskaya

Shalyhine

Seredina-Budskaya

Znob-Novhorodskaya

Velikopysarivska

Putivlskaya

Novoslobodskaya

Popovskaya

Konotopskaya.

What did the occupiers use?

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, UAVs, MLRS, and the dropping of explosive ordnance from UAVs:

up to 10 strikes by the KAB;

almost 20 drops of explosive ordnance from UAVs;

almost 30 UAV strikes;

up to 10 MLRS strikes.

The enemy also carried out FPV drone strikes on the territory of the Sumy region.

Consequences of enemy attacks

According to the RMA, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged in the Popivka district;

a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged in the Krasnopillia district;

in Mykolayivka district, a residential building, a private house, and a truck were damaged;

a car was damaged in the Seredyna-Buda district;

a private residential building was damaged in the Hlukhivka district;

a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged in the Bilopillia district;

civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Konotop district;

civilian infrastructure and a truck were damaged in the Sumy district.

During the day, local authorities together with the SES, National Police, and NGOs evacuated 13 people from border districts.







