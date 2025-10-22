Day in Sumy region: 12 wounded, homes, cars and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS
As of the morning of 22 October, there were civilian casualties in Sumy region as a result of Russian shelling. Most shelling was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
Victims of enemy attacks
As noted, 12 civilians were injured in the Sumy community as a result of an enemy UAV strike - men aged 27, 34, 46, 50, 54, 55, 55, 56, 62, 63, 69 and a woman aged 69.
Where did the enemy shoot?
During the day, from the morning of 21 October to the morning of 22 October 2025, Russian troops fired 80 times at 35 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the region.
The settlements of the following communities were under enemy attack:
- Sumy
- Mykolaivska rural community
- Myropilska
- Yunakivska
- Khotynska
- Krasnopilska
- Hlukhivska
- Esmanska
- Shalyhynska
- Druzhbivska
- Seredyno-Budska
- Znob-Novhorodska
- Velykopysarivska
- Putyvlska
- Novoslobidska
What did the occupiers use?
The enemy actively used
- guided aerial bombs,
- rockets,
- UAV drops of explosive ordnance: 10 strikes by KABs; 10 drops of explosive ordnance from UAVs.
The enemy also carried out strikes with FPV drones and missile strikes on the territory of Sumy region.
Consequences of enemy attacks
According to the RMA, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:
- in Krasnopilska community a private residential building was damaged ;
- in Novoslobidska community, a car and 2 tractors were damaged;
- in Seredyno-Budska community a non-residential building and a car were damaged;
- in Sumy community, non-residential premises, civilian infrastructure, apartment buildings, and cars were damaged.
The State Emergency Service reported that Russians struck one of the infrastructure facilities in Sumy region last night. Despite the high fire load, all the fires were extinguished.
Fortunately, there were no casualties.
