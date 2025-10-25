Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, KABs and UAVs: houses and infrastructure were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 25 October, Russian troops shelled the settlements of Nikopol, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vladyslav Haivanenko, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol region

In the Nikopol district, the district centre, Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske communities were under attack. The aggressor fired with FPV drones and artillery. A garage, a car and 2 private houses caught fire, and another 8 were damaged. Infrastructure, outbuildings, an unused building, a gas pipeline and power lines were also damaged.





















Pavlohrad district

The Russian army fired a UAV at Verbkivka community in Pavlohrad district. A fire broke out and infrastructure was damaged.

Synelnykove district

The enemy hit the Pokrovska community in the Synelnykove district with anti-aircraft guns. An unused building was on fire. The infrastructure was damaged.

Dniprovskyi district

An enterprise in Kamianske was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. A residential building and a gas pipe were damaged in Solonyanska community of Dniprovskyi district.

Kryvyi Rih district

According to updated information, at night the enemy attacked Hrushevka community of Kryvyi Rih district with an FPV drone. A house was damaged.

It is noted that people were not injured.