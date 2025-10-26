Russian forces struck Rivnopillia with KABs: one man was killed and another wounded. PHOTO

On the morning of 26 October, Russian troops attacked the KABs of Rivne in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was wounded and one was killed as a result of the enemy attack.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

A blow on Rivnopillia

According to him, the Russians attacked Rivne with guided aerial bombs. A 63-year-old man was killed. Another victim suffered a concussion.

Situation in the region over the day

According to the RMA, the occupants struck 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 663 times over the last day.

Russian troops conducted 5 air strikes in Stepove, Huliaypole, Uspenivka, Malynivka, and Pavlivka.

414 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Yurkivka, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Huliaypole, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Chervone, and Malynivka.

6 MLRS attacks were made on the territory of Stepove, Orikhove, Shcherbaky, and Malynivka.

238 artillery strikes were conducted in the areas of Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove. Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charyve, Bilohiria, Chervone, and Malynivka.

There were 12 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.