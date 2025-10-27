Day in Sumy region: strike on Sumy and minibus in Postolne, one person killed, 15 wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 26 October, a man was killed and 15 people, including children, were wounded in hostile attacks in Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

Law enforcers remind that over the past day, Russian troops continued massive shelling of the territory of Sumy region.

Consequences of the Russian attacks

The attacks killed a 69-year-old man and injured fifteen other people, including children aged 8 and 15. Residential buildings, vehicles, utility buildings, as well as social and residential infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.

The bus was hit

The biggest casualties were caused by the attack on a shuttle bus in Postolne, which was destroyed by fire, leaving one dead and 13 wounded among its passengers. Another person was wounded in shelling in Bilopillia community and one in Sumy.

The police of Sumy region is continuing to document the consequences of enemy attacks and collect evidence of war crimes.







What preceded it?