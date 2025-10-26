ENG
News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
Russians strike minibus with drone in Sumy region: five people injured, including child. PHOTO

On Sunday, 26 October, Russian invaders attacked a minibus with a drone on the road near Mykolaivka village community in Sumy region. Five people were injured, including a child.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

"A Russian drone hit a minibus on the road near the Mykolaiv village community. The enemy targeted passenger transport - just people. Preliminary, five people were wounded, including a minor child. One person is in serious condition," the statement said.

All the victims were promptly evacuated from the scene.

The minibus, which was heading towards Sumy, burned to the ground as a result of the attack.

Hryhorov added that no regular traffic was supposed to be moving on this section of the road - other routes have been designated for transportation.

All the circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

