SSU prevents terrorist attack in Kharkiv - local FSB agent detained. PHOTO

The SSU foiled an FSB terrorist attack in Kharkiv

The SSU counterintelligence service foiled another attempt by ruscists to carry out a new terrorist attack in Kharkiv.

As a result of pre-emptive action in the frontline city, an FSB agent was detained who was preparing a homemade explosive device and was going to detonate it, according to Censor.NET.

According to the case file, the perpetrator was a local unemployed man who had previously been convicted of participating in attempts to seize the Kharkiv Regional State Administration in 2014.

At that time, the court sentenced him to five years' imprisonment with a probation period of three years. It was during the probation period that an FSB officer contacted the perpetrator, recruited him and put him on "standby".

As the investigation established, in the autumn of this year, the occupiers "activated" their agent via messenger and instructed him to manufacture an improvised explosive device.

He faces imprisonment

Soon, the suspect was to plant the IED at the coordinates he was waiting for from his Russian handler.

During searches of the detainee's home, unfinished explosives and their components were seized, as well as a smartphone with evidence of cooperation with the occupiers.

Currently, Security Service investigators have informed the detainee that he is suspected of preparing a terrorist act in collusion with a group of individuals.

The suspect is in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The issue of additional charges for the suspect's criminal actions is being decided.

