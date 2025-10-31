Key Russian air defence systems "BUK-M3" and "NEBO-U" destroyed and damaged in Rostov region, - SOF. PHOTO

On the night of 28 September, the SOF, in cooperation with the rebel movement in Russia "Chernaya Iskra", carried out a special operation during which the "BUK-M3" air defence missile system was destroyed and the "NEBO-U" radar station was hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Special Operations Forces' telegram channel.

In the Rostov region, the "BUK-M3" anti-aircraft missile system and the "NEBO-U" early warning radar station were turned into scrap metal.

Each complex costs several hundred million dollars. "BUK-M3" is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 80 km, while "NEBO-U" can detect fighter jets at a distance of up to 400 km. Both systems posed a major threat to the operations of Ukraine's combat aviation in the frontline zone and hindered Ukrainian deep strike attacks, but these particular complexes will do it anymore.

The Ukrainian SOF continue to deliver heavy and critical blows to the enemy, bringing Russia closer to complete defeat step by step.

"BUK-M3" anti-aircraft missile complex

The "BUK-M3" anti-aircraft missile complex is the latest modification of the Russian mobile medium-range anti-aircraft missile system of the "Buk" family. It is designed to engage aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and other airborne targets at low and medium altitudes.

Key features

Range of impact: up to 70 km (according to some sources — up to 100 km)

Altitude of impact: up to 35 km

Target speed: up to 3,000 m/s

Missile type: 9M317M or new 9M317MA with active homing head

Number of missiles on the launcher: 12 (instead of 4 in previous versions)

Features

Radically upgraded electronics and radar

Ability to simultaneously track and engage multiple targets

Increased resistance to electronic warfare

Autonomous operation of each combat vehicle

"BUK-M3" is actively used by Russia in the war against Ukraine to protect troops and facilities from air strikes and UAVs. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have repeatedly destroyed these complexes, in particular in cooperation with rebel movements on Russian territory.

"NEBO-U" early warning radar station

The "Nebo-U" complex is a modern long-range radar station designed to detect and track air targets at long distances. It is an important part of air defence, providing airspace monitoring and timely warning of potential threats.

"Nebo-U" provides comprehensive information about the air situation, allowing air defence forces to respond effectively to any threats.

