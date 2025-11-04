Patient died during buttock implant surgery at clinic in Kyiv: plastic surgeon notified of suspicion. PHOTO

Prosecutors from the Podil District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv have notified a 50-year-old plastic surgeon that he is suspected of improper performance of his professional duties, which led to the patient's death.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

Circumstances of the tragedy

It has been established that a 28-year-old woman died during plastic surgery to implant buttocks, which was performed on the same day she visited one of the private clinics in Podil.

During the operation, the patient's blood pressure suddenly dropped and her heart stopped, and despite resuscitation efforts, she could not be saved.

The longocaine solution exceeded the permissible dose

"A comprehensive examination has established that during the operation, a Klein solution was used, in which, instead of lidocaine, a longocaine solution was used in a dosage that significantly exceeded the permissible dose. This, as well as other violations of medical care protocols, caused the patient's death," the statement said.

The doctor's actions were classified under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker as a result of negligent attitude towards them, which caused serious consequences for the patient.





