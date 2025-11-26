Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,168,550 people (+980 per day), 11,372 tanks, 34,688 artillery systems, 23,625 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,168,550 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Elimination of the Russian army
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 26 November 2025 are estimated at:
personnel - about 1,168,550 (+980) people
tanks - 11,372 (+4) units
armoured combat vehicles - 23,625 (+1) units
artillery systems - 34,688 (+44) units
MLRS - 1,549 (+0) units
air defence systems - 1,252 (+2) units
aircraft – 428 (+0) units
helicopters – 347 (+0) units
Operational-tactical level UAVs - 84,960 (+743) units.
Cruise missiles - 3,995 (+14) units
Ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) unit
Motor vehicles and tankers - 68,242 (+124) units.
Special equipment - 4,007 (+1) units.
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.
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