Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,168,550 people (+980 per day), 11,372 tanks, 34,688 artillery systems, 23,625 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,168,550 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 26 November 2025 are estimated at:

personnel - about 1,168,550 (+980) people

tanks - 11,372 (+4) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23,625 (+1) units

artillery systems - 34,688 (+44) units

MLRS - 1,549 (+0) units

air defence systems - 1,252 (+2) units

aircraft – 428 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 84,960 (+743) units.

Cruise missiles - 3,995 (+14) units

Ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit

Motor vehicles and tankers - 68,242 (+124) units.

Special equipment - 4,007 (+1) units.

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.