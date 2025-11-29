Day in the Kherson region: one person killed, 12 wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians attacked settlements in the Kherson region with FPV drones and artillery. One person was killed, and 12 others were wounded. In the morning, they struck utility workers in Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

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"At approximately 9:10 a.m., the Russians shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson. A 37-year-old utility worker was hit by the enemy strike. He suffered a concussion, explosive and closed head injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to his arm and neck.

An ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital in moderate condition," the Kherson Regional State Administration reported.

Shelling during the day

In Bilozerka, Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle with an FPV drone. A 50-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were seriously injured. The man later died in the hospital. Doctors are currently fighting for the woman's life. She has explosive and traumatic brain injuries, fractures, and multiple shrapnel wounds to her torso and limbs.

The Russians also fired rocket-propelled grenades at the village. A 52-year-old man suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his face and torso.

Russian military attacked Beryslav with FPV drones. Two local residents were injured. A 65-year-old man suffered a concussion, traumatic amputation, and an open leg fracture. A 77-year-old woman suffered thermal burns to her hands and a concussion.

A resident of Bilozerka, four people from Chornobaivka, and two residents of Pryozerne sought medical help. All of them had been caught in enemy shelling a few days earlier. They were diagnosed with blast and traumatic brain injuries and concussions.

During the day, a 63-year-old woman was injured in the Dnipro district of Kherson as a result of artillery shelling. She was taken to the hospital with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to her head, torso, and legs.

Damage and destruction caused by shelling











