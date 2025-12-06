Russian forces attacked Zhytomyr region: houses damaged. PHOTO

The Zhytomyr region was again under enemy attack today.

This was reported by Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Houses damaged

As noted, five private residential buildings were damaged this morning as a result of an enemy attack in the Zhytomyr district.

No information about casualties or injuries has been received.

Five rescuers and one fire engine were involved in the search and rescue operations.

See more: Zelenskyy on night attack: enemy’s main targets are energy facilities; railway station in Fastiv was burned down. PHOTOS







First consequences of the massive attack by the Russian Federation

The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported that at least three people were injured as a result of a massive Russian attack with missiles and drones on a number of settlements in the region.

In the Vyshhorod district, a woman born in 1979 was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds to her arm, chest, and back, as well as a closed injury to her cervical spine.

Another victim, a 40-year-old woman, suffered a laceration to her cheek. Medical assistance was provided on site, and hospitalisation was not required.

In Fastiv, a man born in 1983 was injured. He suffered a laceration to his left shin, but his condition does not require hospitalisation.

Due to the strike on the railway infrastructure in Fastiv, Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily changing the routes of passenger trains that were supposed to pass through the city tonight.

The Zaporizhzhia district, as well as Dnipro and the region, were also attacked during the night. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, there were no casualties in Zaporizhzhia. The consequences of the shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region are currently being clarified.

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