Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,183,620 people (+1,010 per day), 11,404 tanks, 34,969 artillery systems, 23,692 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,183,620 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Elimination of the Russian army
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 10 December 2025 are estimated at:
- personnel - about 1,183,620 (+1,010) people
- tanks - 11,404 (+1) units
- armoured combat vehicles - 23,692 (+1) units
- artillery systems - 34,969 (+25) units
- MLRS - 1,563 (+0) units
- air defence systems - 1,253 (+0) units
- aircraft - 431 (+0) units
- helicopters – 347 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 89,066 (+177) units
- cruise missiles - 4,058 (+0) units
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) unit
- automotive vehicles and tankers - 69,350 (+107) units
- special equipment - 4,019 (+0) units
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.
Key figures on Russian tank losses
According to the data, since 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already "hit/destroyed" 1,159 Russian tanks this year alone.
In 2024, tank losses were very high — the Armed Forces of Ukraine "worked through" Russian tank units steadily. In 2024, according to various sources, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed or disabled approximately 3,689 Russian tanks.
However, in 2025, according to some analysts, the rate of losses decreased: Russia is less likely to deploy tanks in battle, often replacing them with lighter armoured vehicles or armoured cars. This may be a reaction to the fact that tanks have become easy targets for drones, artillery and air defence systems, so Russia is "saving" its armour.
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