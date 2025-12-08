3 807 4
Third Assault Brigade destroys Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade successfully struck a TOS-1A Solntsepyok multiple rocket launcher system of the occupiers while it was in action, which is how the launcher gave away its location.
As reported by Censor.NET, the drone operators also destroyed electronic warfare equipment, antennas, a Starlink terminal, a gun and a mortar belonging to the invaders.
In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two vehicles and hit three shelters with Russian infantry inside.
The brigade published the video on its Telegram channel.
Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian pilots destroyed a Russian "Sontsepok" heavy flamethrower system in the Lyman direction.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password