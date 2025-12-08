Third Assault Brigade destroys Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade successfully struck a TOS-1A Solntsepyok multiple rocket launcher system of the occupiers while it was in action, which is how the launcher gave away its location.

As reported by Censor.NET, the drone operators also destroyed electronic warfare equipment, antennas, a Starlink terminal, a gun and a mortar belonging to the invaders.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two vehicles and hit three shelters with Russian infantry inside.

The brigade published the video on its Telegram channel.

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Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian pilots destroyed a Russian "Sontsepok" heavy flamethrower system in the Lyman direction.

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