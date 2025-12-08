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Drones of 68th Dovbush’s Hornets Brigade eliminate "flag-bearer" occupier in middle of road. VIDEO
The Dovbush’s Hornets unit of the 68th Jaeger Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two enemy vehicles carrying Russian assault troops in its area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders' strike drones also hit two occupiers who had "lost their way" in Ukrainian territory.
One of the Russian soldiers was holding a Russian flag instead of a weapon in the middle of the road, while the other was hiding in a forest belt.
The soldiers posted a video of the results of their combat operations on their Telegram channel.
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