Two direct hits on Russian IFV with occupier assault troops. VIDEO

The occupiers’ attempted assault ended before they even managed to launch their advance. The infantry never even got out of their armoured vehicle, the first strike hit the infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) almost immediately.

As reported by Censor.NET, the video published on social media shows the surviving Russian assault troops fleeing, and a few seconds later, another round hits the infantry fighting vehicle.

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