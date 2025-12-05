Drone circles over occupier walking through overgrown field like dead man walking. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone from the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade Velykyi Luh eliminated an occupier who was walking through an overgrown field like a dead man walking, talking on his radio and ignoring the drone’s manoeuvres.

As reported by Censor.NET, the footage shows the UAV circling close to the Russian soldier for some time before attacking him and striking him in the back of the head.

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"The occupier walked right next to the drone and did not pay any attention to it. But indifference does not save you – especially on our land," the commentary to the video says.

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