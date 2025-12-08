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Typhoon strike drones of National Guard hit equipment and ruscists in fog. VIDEO
Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko has shared footage of the combat work of the Typhoon unmanned systems unit.
According to Censor.NET, he added that even in foggy conditions and poor visibility, Ukrainian drone operators do not stop eliminating Russian invaders.
In particular, the footage shows the destruction of:
- 10 enemy UAVs
- 7 occupiers
- 4 shelters
- 2 armoured vehicles
He also added that over the past week along the front line, National Guard fighters have taken out:
- 28 vehicles
- 9 ammunition depots
- 7 armoured vehicles
- 4 tanks
- 3 multiple launch rocket systems
In addition, more than 70 shelters and places where enemy personnel were concentrated were destroyed.
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