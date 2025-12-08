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News Video Drones against occupiers Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Typhoon strike drones of National Guard hit equipment and ruscists in fog. VIDEO

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko has shared footage of the combat work of the Typhoon unmanned systems unit.

According to Censor.NET, he added that even in foggy conditions and poor visibility, Ukrainian drone operators do not stop eliminating Russian invaders.

Watch more: Drones of 68th Dovbush’s Hornets Brigade eliminate "flag-bearer" occupier in middle of road. VIDEO

In particular, the footage shows the destruction of:

  • 10 enemy UAVs
  • 7 occupiers
  • 4 shelters
  • 2 armoured vehicles

Watch more: Defence Forces soldier shot down kamikaze drone over Kostiantynivka with a single shot from assault rifle. VIDEO

He also added that over the past week along the front line, National Guard fighters have taken out:

  • 28 vehicles
  • 9 ammunition depots
  • 7 armoured vehicles
  • 4 tanks
  • 3 multiple launch rocket systems

In addition, more than 70 shelters and places where enemy personnel were concentrated were destroyed.

Watch more: Defence Forces soldier shot down kamikaze drone over Kostiantynivka with a single shot from assault rifle. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12044) tank (1175) elimination (7481) National Guard (699) MLRS (194) drones (4791) Oleksandr Pivnenko (27)
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