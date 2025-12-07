Defence Forces soldier shot down kamikaze drone over Kostiantynivka with a single shot from assault rifle. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian soldier shooting down a Russian kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, the soldier was lying in wait when the invaders' drone flew over Kostiantynivka.

He shot down the enemy target with a single shot from a UAR-15 assault rifle.

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The footage shows the occupiers' UAV exploding in mid-air.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,180,870 people (+1,080 per day), 11,401 tanks, 34,907 artillery systems, 23,688 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Earlier, it was reported that Russians attacked a civilian woman in Kostiantynivka with an FPV drone.

Watch more: DIU and Resistance Movement blew up car with occupiers in Kherson region. VIDEO