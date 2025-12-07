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Defence Forces soldier shot down kamikaze drone over Kostiantynivka with a single shot from assault rifle. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian soldier shooting down a Russian kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, the soldier was lying in wait when the invaders' drone flew over Kostiantynivka.
He shot down the enemy target with a single shot from a UAR-15 assault rifle.
The footage shows the occupiers' UAV exploding in mid-air.
Earlier, it was reported that Russians attacked a civilian woman in Kostiantynivka with an FPV drone.
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