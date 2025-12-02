Russians attacked civilian woman in Kostiantynivka with FPV drone. PHOTOS
Russian invaders attacked a civilian woman in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with an FPV drone.
Wounded, bleeding, and with a fracture, she ran to the medics of the "Hyzhak" brigade, according to Censor.NET.
The fighters provided her with emergency care: they treated her wounds, stopped the bleeding, applied a splint, and immediately took her to the hospital.
"There are still many civilians in Kostiantynivka. But every time they go out on the street could be their last," warned the National Police.
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