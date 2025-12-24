Enemy attacked Ukrnafta’s production facilities for second day in row, causing critical damage, - "Naftogaz". PHOTO

For the second day in a row, Russia has been carrying out targeted attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure. Over the past two days, nearly 100 strike drones have been used against Ukrnafta's production facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the "Naftogaz" group.

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There is critical damage

As noted, critical damage has been recorded as a result of the attacks. The damaged equipment has been shut down.

Rescuers and company specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of these attacks. Immediately after that, restoration work will begin," said Serhii Koretskyi, chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

The Naftogaz group continues to operate under constant military threats and is focusing all necessary resources on restoring the damaged facilities as quickly as possible and ensuring the stable operation of the industry.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that on 23 December, Russia struck "Ukrnafta" facilities, causing serious damage.