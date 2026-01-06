Foreign national charged with abuse of influence to be tried in Lviv region. PHOTO

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that a foreign national temporarily living in the Lviv district promised a serviceman’s sister to influence the command of the military unit where her brother is serving, with the aim of transferring him to another unit and subsequently discharging him from military service.

For his "services," the suspect demanded and received more than 500,000 hryvnias, Censor.NET reports.

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The man demanded and received money from a mobilized serviceman’s relative in exchange for a promise to influence officials of the military unit.

The pre-trial investigation launched under the "abuse of influence" article has been completed. The indictment has been sent to court for consideration.

The article provides for punishment of up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

The offender was exposed by investigators from the Lviv region police investigative unit for crimes in the area of economic and official activity, together with operatives of the Security Service of Ukraine’s department in the Lviv region.

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