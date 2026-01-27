Enemy attacked Odesa with drones: three people injured, significant damage, people may be under rubble

On the night of Tuesday, 27 January 2026, Russian troops attacked Odesa with strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

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As a result of the enemy attack, infrastructure, residential buildings and a construction site were damaged in Odesa.

There are casualties

According to preliminary information, a woman was injured. She was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds. Another woman was rescued from a blocked building. Her life is not in danger.

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As of 4:47 a.m., three people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on the city.

Consequences

According to the RMA, there is serious damage to civilian infrastructure:

Several apartment buildings and private homes were damaged. The strikes caused large-scale fires.

A church building in the city centre has been damaged.

A kindergarten has been damaged.

Employees of the State Emergency Service rescued people from blocked premises, including a child. Many residents have been evacuated.

"The most difficult situation is at one of the locations in the Khadzhibei district, where part of a residential building has been destroyed. Preliminary reports indicate that there may be people under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are continuing around the clock," the report said.















All emergency services and operational headquarters are working on site. The information is being verified.

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