FSB agent detained for secretly using his mother to spy on Defence Forces in Druzhkivka, - SSU

The Security Service's counterintelligence unit has detained another Russian agent in Donetsk Oblast. On behalf of the FSB, he was directing enemy fire at the frontline city of Druzhkivka and its surroundings.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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Details

According to the case file, the occupiers' tasks were carried out by a 41-year-old local resident who was hiding from mobilisation and waiting for the complete occupation of the region. He came to the attention of the Russians when he wrote to a Russian special services chatbot about his willingness to cooperate.

"It has been established that, while avoiding conscription, the suspect hardly ever left his home. Therefore, in order to collect the coordinates of potential 'targets', he deceived his mother, who was unaware of his work for the FSB," the statement said.

Read more: Military officer who "leaked" locations of air defence systems near Ukrainian airfields to enemy has been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

How did the woman gather information?

It has been documented how the woman walked through the city while receiving volunteer assistance and, at her son's request, paid attention to the locations of Ukrainian defenders.

"After returning home, the suspect questioned her about the locations of the Defence Forces or the movement of military convoys towards the front line.

He immediately passed on the information he received to his supervisor, an FSB employee who had remotely recruited the draft dodger and instructed him to coordinate attacks by the Russian Federation," the statement said.

See more: Russian agent who was preparing to blow up gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine detained, - SSU. PHOTO

The intentions of the Russian Federation

With the help of the agent, the occupiers hoped to track and shell the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Detention of the Russian agent