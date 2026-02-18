Detecting equipment from almost 2 km away: new Ukrainian monoculars approved for use – Defence Ministry. PHOTO

MT-GEKKO-PRO-40 and MT-GEKKO-PRO-50 monoculars, Ukrainian-made night vision devices, have been approved for operational use in Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, these devices have already been combat-tested, feature-enhanced protection, and can withstand even extreme loads.

What are their features?

Thanks to close cooperation between the manufacturer and the military, the MT-GEKKO-PRO-40 and MT-GEKKO-PRO-50 are equipped with advanced optics. Depending on the configuration, they allow users to detect enemy personnel at distances of over 400 m and equipment at nearly 2,000 m.

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These night vision devices also help troops navigate terrain, perform technical work on equipment, provide medical aid to wounded personnel, read maps, and operate vehicles in low-visibility conditions.

Operational use

User-friendly mounting options allow MT-GEKKO-PRO monoculars to be used as handheld devices or mounted on a helmet or weapon. In addition, these Ukrainian-made monoculars are, in most cases, cheaper than foreign counterparts.

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