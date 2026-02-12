Ministry of Defence will be able to complete unfinished protective structures

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine may take over and complete the construction of defence facilities that have not been completed by the state customer.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the relevant procedure, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The changes will make it possible to eliminate "long-term construction projects" in critical areas of the front and consolidate the management of fortifications in the hands of the military.

If the state customer for the construction of a fortification cannot complete its construction, it may transfer the facility to the Ministry of Defence by sending a written notification with the following information:

justification of circumstances that make it impossible to complete construction;

design and executive documentation;

acts of acceptance of completed construction works;

certificate of the cost of works and expenses.

The Ministry of Defence must notify the state customer of its decision within 10 days. Refusal is only possible in the absence of justification or necessary documentation.

If agreed, the state customer must send a complete set of documents to the Ministry of Defence. After that, the defence department forms a commission and, based on its decision, accepts the structure onto its balance sheet.

This will enable the Ministry of Defence to independently complete the construction of critically important facilities in strategic areas. The timely commissioning of fortifications will minimise losses among military personnel.

Read more: Shmyhal on construction of fortifications in frontline regions: over 2,000 platoon strongholds have been built