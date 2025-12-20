Shmyhal on construction of fortifications in frontline regions: over 2,000 platoon strongholds have been built

Work on the construction of fortifications continues in all frontline regions.

This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, during his trip to the Zaporizhzhia region, Shmyhal listened to a report by the head of the State Special Transport Service, Major General Oleksandr Yakovets, on the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions.

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"Yes, the DSST has already built 2,130 platoon strongpoints, over 3,000 km of anti-tank trenches, more than 1,000 km of barricade pyramids, 16,000 km of the Yegorza barrier line, and 4,300 km of low-visibility obstacles," he specified.

"Thank you to the DSST for their coordinated work. We need to continue to increase the pace of fortification construction and improve construction technologies, as this is an important milestone in Ukraine's defense capabilities," Shmyhal emphasized.