Zelenskyy held meeting on energy emergency: Following priority steps have been identified. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and his freelance advisor on infrastructure and community relations Oleksandr Kubrakov regarding the emergency situation in the energy sector, during which the following priority steps were identified.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"I held a meeting on operational work in communities, particularly in Kyiv, in the context of the energy emergency. Together with Yuliia Svyrydenko and Oleksandr Kubrakov, we identified the following priority steps," he said.

Read more: Fico slams Zelenskyy over oil supply issues: "Playing some kind of games"

What has already been done?

According to Zelenskyy, government programmes supporting both ordinary people and Ukrainian businesses have already been activated. Assistance to communities is provided by designated state-owned enterprises.

"We are working to ensure that all communities have now drawn the right conclusions after the harsh challenges of this winter," he added.

Backup power

The president also stressed the need to ensure backup power for all critical infrastructure in all communities, the development of distributed generation, and the necessary incentives for business.

"I am grateful to everyone who is working to make Ukraine more resilient and helping to develop our communities," Zelenskyy concluded.