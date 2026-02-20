Zelenskyy on Heavenly Hundred Heroes Day: "Ukrainians always defend what is theirs". PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the First Lady honoured the memory of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Ukrainians always defend what is theirs. They defend their independence. Their dignity. Their right to a free life. It was the people who won freedom for Ukraine. Ordinary people who care about what will happen to Ukraine and how Ukrainian children will live. We remember what it cost in 2014.

We honour the courage of every participant in the Revolution of Dignity, everyone who did not leave the Maidan so that Ukraine would not be left without freedom. May the memory of all the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred and every Ukrainian man and woman who gave their lives so that Ukraine could be free live on. Glory to Ukraine!" he said.













Read: Angels of Memory 2026: Ukraine and the world honour the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred

Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes

Today, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes. The day is celebrated annually on 20 February in accordance with the Presidential Decree of 11 February 2015 "On honouring the feat of the participants in the Revolution of Dignity and perpetuating the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes".

It was during these days, during the Revolution of Dignity, that the confrontation between the Ukrainian people and the then regime reached its peak. On 20 February 2014, the largest number of Maidan activists were killed. The next day, 21 February 2014, the official authorities of Ukraine legally recognised the dead Maidan protesters as victims. On the same day, a farewell ceremony was held on Maidan for the fallen rebels, who were called the "Heavenly Hundred" in mourning speeches, and the mourning song "Plyve Kacha..." was played during the farewell ceremony, which became a Ukrainian folk requiem.

Read: Parliament passes bill on nationwide minute of silence